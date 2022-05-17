Tiger Woods says he's all about majors, a Mickelson rebuke DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer May 17, 2022 Updated: May 17, 2022 4:11 p.m.
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tiger Woods is all about majors and legacy, a point he drove home Tuesday in a sharp rebuke of Phil Mickelson and his support of a Saudi-funded golf venture that led to Lefty not defending his title at the PGA Championship.
Even as Woods resumes a remarkable return from a car crash 15 months ago that nearly led to his right leg being amputated, the PGA Championship cannot escape the absence of Mickelson and speculation about who might sign up for Greg Norman's new Saudi-backed golf series.