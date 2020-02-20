Tisdale lifts ETSU past Furman 75-66 in SoCon showdown

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Isaiah Tisdale scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Patrick Good scored all 13 of his points in the second half and East Tennessee State defeated Furman 75-66 on Wednesday night in a showdown for first place in the Southern Conference.

Bo Hodges added 14 points and seven rebounds for East Tennessee State (24-4, 13-2 Southern Conference), which won its sixth straight game, and Tray Boyd III scored 10 points.

ETSU led most of the way, taking the lead for good on a Boyd 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the first half that made it 35-32 at the break. The lead did not reach double figures until Good and Hodges combined for four free throws 12 seconds apart for a 73-63 lead with 1:17 to play.

Hodges added a clutch layup and then a block in the final minute.

Jordan Lyons had 18 points, 16 in the first half, for the Paladins (22-6, 12-3), whose seven-game winning streak came to an end. Noah Gurley added 14 points and Clay Mounce 12.

Furman defeated East Tennessee State 65-56 on Jan. 4. East Tennessee State takes on Samford on the road on Saturday. Furman plays Wofford at home on Saturday.

