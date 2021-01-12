To cancel or not?: IOC, Japan press ahead with Tokyo Games STEPHEN WADE and YURI KAGEYAMA, Associated Press Jan. 12, 2021 Updated: Jan. 12, 2021 9:59 p.m.
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, a man wearing a protective face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks with the Olympic rings in the background in the Odaiba section in Tokyo.
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2020, file photo, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga removes his face mask during a news conference in Tokyo.
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, a man wearing a mask against the spread of the coronavirus walks in front of a screen showing the news on possible Japan's State of Emergency in Tokyo.
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, a man and a woman look at the Olympic rings float in the water in the Odaiba section in Tokyo.
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2021, file photo, people commute on the first business day of the year at a train station in Tokyo.
TOKYO (AP) — Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency last week for Tokyo and surrounding areas. Amid the surging virus, he again promised the postponed Tokyo Olympics would be “safe and secure” and tried to disconnect the state of emergency from the fate of the Games.
But opposition to the Olympics is growing with calls mounting for a cancellation. The International Olympic Committee and local organizers have already said another postponement is impossible, leaving cancellation — or opening on July 23 — as the only options.
