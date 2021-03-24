Tobias Harris comes up big late as Sixers hold off Warriors JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer March 24, 2021 Updated: March 24, 2021 2:04 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The way his Philadelphia 76ers are winning, coach Doc Rivers sees no reason to discuss the trade deadline.
Tobias Harris hit a go-ahead jumper with 3:44 to play, scored another basket on the next possession and finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds to help the Sixers hold off the Golden State Warriors 108-98 on Tuesday night.