TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Quarterback Dequan Finn accounted for three touchdowns, Toledo ran for six touchdowns and the Rockets beat UMass 55-10 on Saturday.

Finn ran for two scores and finished with 74 yards on seven carries and threw for 177 yards and an 11-yard touchdown pass to Devin Maddox. Jerjuan Newton had four receptions for 106 yards for Toledo (2-0).