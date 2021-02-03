Tom Brady has denied 27 QBs in unparalleled playoff success ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer Feb. 3, 2021 Updated: Feb. 3, 2021 4:57 p.m.
1 of3 In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady speaks during Opening Night for the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (NFL via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 En esta imagen del domingo 29 de noviembre de 2020, el quarterback de los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay Tom Brady lanza un pase en la primera mitad del juego ante los Chiefs de Kansas City en Tampa Bay. (AP Foto/Mark LoMoglio, Archivo) Mark LoMoglio/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. The Super Bowl matchup features the most accomplished quarterback ever to play the game who is still thriving at age 43 in Brady against the young gun who is rewriting record books at age 25. Matt Ludtke/AP Show More Show Less
When a baby-faced Tom Brady made his first trip to the Super Bowl 19 years ago, Kurt Warner served up the main headline at media day by revealing he wanted to be remembered as the first quarterback to win five Super Bowls.
That was one more than Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana.
Written By
ARNIE STAPLETON