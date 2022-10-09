Tom Kim wins in Vegas as Cantlay falls apart on final hole Oct. 9, 2022 Updated: Oct. 9, 2022 9:41 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 Tom Kim, of South Korea, take a shot from the bunker on the fifth hole during the final round of the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Tom Kim, of South Korea, makes his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Patrick Cantlay, left, and Tom Kim, of South Korea, approach the third green during the final round of the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Tom Kim, of South Korea, plays his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Tom Kim, of South Korea, watches the ball after his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Patrick Cantlay takes his second shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Patrick Cantlay watches the ball after his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Patrick Cantlay checks the wind before taking his second shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tom Kim closed with a 5-under 67 and completed a bogey-free week in Las Vegas to win the Shriners Children's Open when Patrick Cantlay fell apart on the final hole Sunday.
Kim became the first player since Tiger Woods in 1996 to win twice on the PGA Tour before turning 21. The 20-year-old South Korean won the Wyndham Championship in August to earn a tour card and he's been soaring ever since.