Recommended Video:

Toronto Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 10 15 10 Totals 35 8 10 8
Biggio cf 5 0 1 2 Muñoz rf 1 0 1 0
Villar ss 3 0 1 0 Araúz pr-2b 1 2 0 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 1 0 0 Vázquez dh-c 5 0 0 0
Tellez dh 6 2 3 1 Bogaerts ss 5 2 2 2
Shaw 3b 5 2 1 0 Martinez lf-rf 5 0 0 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 6 2 4 1 Plawecki c 3 1 2 3
Panik 2b 3 1 2 2 Brasier p 0 0 0 0
Joseph c 5 1 1 2 Verdugo ph 1 0 0 0
Jansen c 0 0 0 0 Walden p 0 0 0 0
Fisher rf 4 1 2 2 Chavis 1b 3 1 2 0
Bradley Jr. cf 5 0 1 0
Dalbec 3b 4 1 1 1
Peraza 2b-lf 2 1 1 2
Toronto 001 063 000 10
Boston 300 101 030 8

E_Joseph (2). LOB_Toronto 14, Boston 9. 2B_Biggio (10), Panik (5). HR_Joseph (1), Tellez (8), Plawecki (1), Dalbec (3), Peraza (1), Bogaerts (10). SF_Peraza (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Ray 4 6 4 4 3 5
Font 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 1
Hatch W,3-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Cole 2-3 2 3 3 1 0
Borucki H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Dolis S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Boston
Triggs 3 3 1 1 2 4
Hall L,0-2 1 2-3 4 6 6 4 2
Leyer 1-3 4 3 3 1 0
Springs 1 1 0 0 2 1
Brice 1 2 0 0 0 1
Brasier 1 1 0 0 0 2
Walden 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Hatch (Plawecki). WP_Font.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Bill Welke.

T_4:23.