Toronto 105, Dallas 100

Bullock 0-4 4-4 4, Finney-Smith 5-12 3-3 16, Powell 3-3 2-2 8, Dinwiddie 6-11 0-0 15, Doncic 8-15 6-9 24, Kleber 5-7 0-0 11, Wood 3-8 2-4 10, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Hardaway Jr. 2-5 0-0 4, Campazzo 0-1 0-0 0, Green 2-6 2-2 6. Totals 35-73 19-24 100.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling