Toronto 12, N.Y. Yankees 7
|New York
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|7
|9
|7
|Totals
|37
|12
|12
|12
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Biggio rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Voit 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Grichuk cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Hicks cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Tellez 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Frazier rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Andújar dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Villar 2b-ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Gardner lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Higashioka c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Estrada 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Panik ph-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|1
|4
|New York
|200
|121
|001
|—
|7
|Toronto
|110
|0010
|00x
|—
|12
E_Hicks (1), Voit (2), Shaw (2), Villar (3). DP_New York 0, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 9, Toronto 10. 2B_Frazier (5), Torres (4), Biggio (11), Tellez (5), Shaw (7), Gurriel Jr. (10). HR_Voit (14), Hicks (4), Andújar (1), Jansen (4). SB_Biggio (5), Estrada (1), Guerrero Jr. (1), Gurriel Jr. (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Montgomery
|3
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Holder
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Green
|1-3
|1
|4
|3
|2
|0
|Ottavino L,2-3 BS,0-3
|0
|4
|6
|6
|2
|0
|Cessa
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schmidt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Toronto
|Ryu
|5
|6
|5
|5
|2
|5
|Reid-Foley W,1-0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Merryweather
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bass
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
Ottavino pitched to 6 batters in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_4:02.
