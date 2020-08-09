Recommended Video:

Toronto Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 9 2 Totals 31 1 4 1
Biggio 2b 4 0 0 0 Verdugo rf-lf 4 0 1 0
Bichette ss 4 0 2 1 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0
Shaw 3b 4 0 1 0 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0
1-Alford pr 0 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 2 1 1 0
Drury 3b 0 0 0 0 Moreland 1b 3 0 1 0
Hernández rf 5 0 1 0 Vázquez c 4 0 1 1
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 1 0 Benintendi lf 1 0 0 0
Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 2 0 a-Pillar ph-rf 3 0 0 0
Grichuk cf 4 1 2 0 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0
Tellez 1b 3 0 0 1 Peraza 2b 3 0 0 0
Jansen c 3 0 0 0
Toronto 000 000 110 2
Boston 010 000 000 1

E_Bichette (2), Biggio (1), Bogaerts (1). DP_Toronto 2, Boston 1. LOB_Toronto 11, Boston 7. 2B_Bichette (4). SB_Bichette (2), Bogaerts (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Anderson 3 1 1 1 2 1
Font 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Kay, W, 1-0 3 1-3 2 0 0 0 3
Romano, H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 2
Bass, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Boston
Godley 4 3 0 0 2 3
Osich 1 0 0 0 0 1
Valdez, H, 1 1 2 0 0 1 0
Hembree, BS, 0-1 2-3 2 1 1 2 0
Brasier 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Walden, L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 1 0
Springs 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Godley.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:18.