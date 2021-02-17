Toronto 2, Ottawa 1

Ottawa 0 1 0 — 1 Toronto 0 1 1 — 2 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Toronto, Matthews 14 (Muzzin, Holl), 4:41. 2, Ottawa, Tkachuk 5 (Norris, Tierney), 18:51. Third Period_3, Toronto, Kerfoot 3 (Brodie, Muzzin), 10:46. Shots on Goal_Ottawa 10-12-6_28. Toronto 5-13-10_28. Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 3; Toronto 0 of 3. Goalies_Ottawa, Murray 2-7-1 (28 shots-26 saves). Toronto, Andersen 9-3-2 (29-28). A_0 (18,819). T_2:22. Referees_Eric Furlatt, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Bevan Mills. More for youSportsUConn women roll past St. John's in first game back as No. 1By Doug BonjourSportsGirls ice hockey top performers/games to watchBy Dave Stewart