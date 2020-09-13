https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Toronto-3-N-Y-Mets-2-15562927.php
Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Recommended Video:
|New York
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|33
|3
|10
|3
|McNeil lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Biggio rf-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Davis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Conforto rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Shaw 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Alonso dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Do.Smith 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Canó 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marisnick cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Villar dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|a-Nimmo ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kirk c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ramos c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Panik 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1-Jo.Davis pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|000
|100
|100
|—
|2
|Toronto
|000
|111
|00x
|—
|3
E_Biggio (4). DP_New York 0, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 7, Toronto 10. 2B_Marisnick (3), Rosario (3), Shaw (8), Guerrero Jr. (9). SB_Villar 2 (2), Jo.Davis (1). SF_Shaw (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Lugo, L, 2-3
|5
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Shreve
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Castro
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Familia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Toronto
|Ray, W, 1-0
|5
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Merryweather, H, 1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bass, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Dolis, S, 4-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_Dolis.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_3:22.
View Comments