Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2

New York Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 33 3 10 3 McNeil lf 4 0 0 0 Biggio rf-2b 4 0 1 0 J.Davis 3b 4 0 0 1 Bichette ss 4 1 1 0 Conforto rf 4 1 1 0 Shaw 3b 3 0 1 1 Alonso dh 4 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 4 0 1 1 Do.Smith 1b 4 0 1 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 1 0 Canó 2b 3 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 Marisnick cf 2 0 1 1 Villar dh 4 0 2 1 a-Nimmo ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Kirk c 3 1 1 0 Ramos c 3 1 1 0 Panik 2b 3 0 2 0 Rosario ss 4 0 3 0 1-Jo.Davis pr-rf 0 0 0 0

New York 000 100 100 — 2 Toronto 000 111 00x — 3

E_Biggio (4). DP_New York 0, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 7, Toronto 10. 2B_Marisnick (3), Rosario (3), Shaw (8), Guerrero Jr. (9). SB_Villar 2 (2), Jo.Davis (1). SF_Shaw (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Lugo, L, 2-3 5 1-3 7 3 3 1 5 Shreve 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 Castro 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Familia 1 1 0 0 1 1

Toronto Ray, W, 1-0 5 4 1 1 2 5 Merryweather, H, 1 2 3 1 1 0 1 Bass, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 Dolis, S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 1 1

WP_Dolis.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:22.