Toronto 4, Oakland 3

E_Neuse (2), Smith (1). DP_Oakland 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Toronto 8. 2B_Collins (2), Gurriel Jr. (3). HR_Vogt (1). SB_Kemp (1), Espinal (2). SF_Murphy (1), Brown (1), Gurriel Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Oller L,0-1 3 1-3 5 3 2 3 3 Castellani 2-3 2 1 0 0 1 Moll 1 0 0 0 1 0 Lemoine 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Z.Jackson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Toronto Manoah W,2-0 6 4 2 2 2 6 Mayza H,3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Cimber H,2 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 Romano S,6-6 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_Manoah (Neuse). WP_Oller.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:05. A_27,490 (53,506).