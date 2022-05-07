Toronto-Cleveland Runs

Blue jays second. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Shane Bieber to Josh Naylor. Zack Collins flies out to deep left field to Richie Palacios. Matt Chapman doubles to deep right field. Santiago Espinal walks. Alejandro Kirk walks. Santiago Espinal to second. Matt Chapman to third. Raimel Tapia singles to shallow left field. Alejandro Kirk to second. Santiago Espinal scores. Matt Chapman scores. George Springer doubles to deep left field. Raimel Tapia scores. Alejandro Kirk scores. Bo Bichette pops out to shallow left field to Amed Rosario.
4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 4, Guardians 0.