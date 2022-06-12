Skip to main content
Toronto-Detroit Runs

Blue jays fourth. Bo Bichette singles to shallow center field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homers to center field. Bo Bichette scores. Alejandro Kirk strikes out swinging. Teoscar Hernandez doubles to left field. Santiago Espinal strikes out swinging. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubles to deep center field. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Gabriel Moreno walks. Cavan Biggio doubles to deep right center field. Gabriel Moreno to third. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scores. George Springer flies out to deep center field to Victor Reyes.

4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 4, Tigers 0.

Blue jays eighth. Alejandro Kirk walks. Teoscar Hernandez flies out to left center field to Robbie Grossman. Santiago Espinal doubles. Alejandro Kirk to third. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singles to center field. Santiago Espinal scores. Alejandro Kirk scores. Gabriel Moreno grounds out to shallow infield. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. out at second.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 6, Tigers 0.

