Toronto-L.A. Angels Runs

Angels second. Jo Adell walks. Brandon Marsh doubles to deep left field. Jo Adell to third. Kurt Suzuki out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Randal Grichuk. Jo Adell scores. Shohei Ohtani walks. David Fletcher walks. Shohei Ohtani to second. Brandon Marsh to third. Jared Walsh singles to center field. David Fletcher to third. Shohei Ohtani scores. Brandon Marsh scores. Phil Gosselin singles to shallow right field. Jared Walsh to second. David Fletcher scores. Justin Upton grounds out to shallow infield. Phil Gosselin out at second.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 4, Blue jays 0.

Angels third. Jose Iglesias singles to right field. Jo Adell strikes out on a foul tip. Brandon Marsh grounds out to second base, Marcus Semien to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Jose Iglesias to second. Kurt Suzuki doubles to left field. Jose Iglesias scores. Shohei Ohtani flies out to deep center field to Randal Grichuk.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 5, Blue jays 0.

Blue jays fourth. Marcus Semien walks. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. strikes out swinging. Teoscar Hernandez singles to left field. Marcus Semien scores. Corey Dickerson strikes out swinging. Teoscar Hernandez to second. Randal Grichuk doubles to deep right field. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Breyvic Valera lines out to deep left field to Justin Upton.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 5, Blue jays 2.

Angels fifth. Justin Upton lines out to center field to Randal Grichuk. Jose Iglesias doubles to right field. Jo Adell singles to center field. Jose Iglesias scores. Brandon Marsh singles to shallow infield. Kurt Suzuki flies out to deep right field to Teoscar Hernandez.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 6, Blue jays 2.

Blue jays ninth. Teoscar Hernandez flies out to center field to Brandon Marsh. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homers to left field. Randal Grichuk called out on strikes. Breyvic Valera lines out to shallow infield, Raisel Iglesias to Jared Walsh.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 6, Blue jays 3.