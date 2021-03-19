Toronto Maple Leafs Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, MARCH 19, 2021 Toronto Maple Leafs POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 16 Mitchell Marner 30 11 28 39 15 14 0 0 2 82 .134 F 34 Auston Matthews 27 21 15 36 8 6 8 0 7 112 .188 F 91 John Tavares 30 9 17 26 11 6 5 0 1 83 .108 F 88 William Nylander 30 12 12 24 9 8 3 0 2 75 .160 D 44 Morgan Rielly 30 3 20 23 12 10 1 0 1 57 .053 F 11 Zach Hyman 28 10 9 19 14 24 3 0 1 73 .137 F 19 Jason Spezza 29 5 11 16 0 6 1 0 1 40 .125 D 8 Jake Muzzin 28 2 12 14 7 21 0 1 0 55 .036 F 15 Alexander Kerfoot 30 4 9 13 6 10 0 0 1 35 .114 F 97 Joe Thornton 18 3 9 12 1 4 0 0 0 20 .150 D 78 T.J. Brodie 30 0 10 10 13 2 0 0 0 28 .000 D 3 Justin Holl 30 1 9 10 3 12 0 0 0 23 .043 F 65 Ilya Mikheyev 30 4 5 9 -1 4 0 0 2 60 .067 F 72 Travis Boyd 20 3 5 8 1 2 1 0 0 15 .200 F 26 Jimmy Vesey 30 5 2 7 -4 4 0 0 1 32 .156 F 47 Pierre Engvall 21 2 4 6 -1 6 0 0 0 33 .061 F 24 Wayne Simmonds 12 5 0 5 -4 22 3 0 0 20 .250 D 0 Mikko Lehtonen 9 0 3 3 1 4 0 0 0 9 .000 D 22 Zach Bogosian 29 0 2 2 2 45 0 0 0 23 .000 F 77 Adam Brooks 1 1 0 1 -1 0 1 0 0 1 1.000 D 23 Travis Dermott 26 1 0 1 -4 17 0 0 0 22 .045 F 61 Nic Petan 7 0 1 1 -2 4 0 0 0 8 .000 D 38 Rasmus Sandin 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 20 Kenny Agostino 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 28 Joey Anderson 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 .000 F 94 Alexander Barabanov 11 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 11 .000 F 89 Nicholas Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 TEAM TOTALS 30 102 185 287 88 243 26 1 19 919 .111 OPPONENT TOTALS 30 79 139 218 -88 236 21 2 11 859 .092 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 31 Frederik Andersen 22 1302 2.85 13 7 2 0 62 622 0.9 0 1 0 30 Michael Hutchinson 6 301 2.38 3 2 0 1 12 154 0.922 0 0 0 36 Jack Campbell 3 179 1.33 3 0 0 1 4 82 0.951 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 30 1808 2.6 19 9 2 2 78 858 .908 102 185 243 OPPONENT TOTALS 30 1808 3.3 11 16 3 1 99 916 .889 79 139 236 More for youSportsSocial media reacts to the discrepancies between men's,...By Dan BrechlinSportsIs UConn a blue blood? Will seniors return? How good is...By Mike Anthony