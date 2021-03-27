Toronto Maple Leafs Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, MARCH 27, 2021 Toronto Maple Leafs POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 16 Mitchell Marner 33 12 29 41 15 14 0 0 2 96 .125 F 34 Auston Matthews 30 21 16 37 9 8 8 0 7 121 .174 F 91 John Tavares 33 9 18 27 9 10 5 0 1 91 .099 F 88 William Nylander 33 12 12 24 7 8 3 0 2 82 .146 D 44 Morgan Rielly 33 3 21 24 14 12 1 0 1 62 .048 F 11 Zach Hyman 31 11 10 21 13 24 3 0 1 82 .134 F 19 Jason Spezza 32 8 11 19 2 6 1 0 2 47 .170 F 15 Alexander Kerfoot 33 5 10 15 8 10 0 0 1 40 .125 D 8 Jake Muzzin 31 2 13 15 11 21 0 1 0 60 .033 F 97 Joe Thornton 21 3 9 12 3 4 0 0 0 20 .150 D 78 T.J. Brodie 33 0 11 11 14 2 0 0 0 32 .000 D 3 Justin Holl 33 2 9 11 5 19 0 0 1 28 .071 F 65 Ilya Mikheyev 33 5 5 10 1 6 0 0 2 66 .076 F 0 Travis Boyd 20 3 5 8 1 2 1 0 0 15 .200 F 24 Jimmy Vesey 30 5 2 7 -4 4 0 0 1 32 .156 F 47 Pierre Engvall 24 2 4 6 2 6 0 0 0 36 .056 F 24 Wayne Simmonds 15 5 1 6 -3 24 3 0 0 24 .208 D 22 Zach Bogosian 32 0 3 3 1 45 0 0 0 26 .000 D 0 Mikko Lehtonen 9 0 3 3 1 4 0 0 0 9 .000 D 23 Travis Dermott 29 1 1 2 -6 17 0 0 0 23 .043 F 77 Adam Brooks 1 1 0 1 -1 0 1 0 0 1 1.000 F 12 Alex Galchenyuk 3 0 1 1 -1 2 0 0 0 6 .000 F 61 Nic Petan 7 0 1 1 -2 4 0 0 0 8 .000 D 38 Rasmus Sandin 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 20 Kenny Agostino 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 28 Joey Anderson 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 .000 F 94 Alexander Barabanov 11 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 11 .000 F 89 Nicholas Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 TEAM TOTALS 33 110 197 307 101 266 26 1 21 1020 .108 OPPONENT TOTALS 33 85 149 234 -102 261 22 3 12 939 .091 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 31 Frederik Andersen 23 1360 2.91 13 8 2 0 66 640 0.897 0 1 0 30 Michael Hutchinson 6 301 2.38 3 2 0 1 12 154 0.922 0 0 0 36 Jack Campbell 5 304 1.18 5 0 0 2 6 144 0.958 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 33 1993 2.55 21 10 2 3 84 938 .909 110 197 266 OPPONENT TOTALS 33 1993 3.24 12 17 4 1 107 1017 .892 85 149 261 More for youSportsNo. 1 UConn vs. No. 5 Iowa: Time, TV and what you need to...By Doug BonjourSportsUConn freshman Paige Bueckers named to Wooden...By Doug Bonjour