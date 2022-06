Brewers first. Christian Yelich grounds out to first base to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Willy Adames walks. Andrew McCutchen strikes out swinging. Luis Urias singles to left field. Willy Adames to second. Tyrone Taylor singles to center field. Luis Urias to third. Willy Adames scores. Mike Brosseau hit by pitch. Tyrone Taylor to second. Victor Caratini strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Brewers 1, Blue jays 0.

Brewers second. Keston Hiura reaches on error to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Bo Bichette. Jonathan Davis called out on strikes. Christian Yelich strikes out swinging. Willy Adames singles to shallow center field. Keston Hiura scores. Andrew McCutchen homers to left field. Willy Adames scores. Luis Urias singles to left center field. Tyrone Taylor called out on strikes.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Brewers 4, Blue jays 0.

Brewers third. Mike Brosseau homers to center field. Victor Caratini grounds out to first base to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Keston Hiura singles to left center field. Jonathan Davis strikes out on a foul tip. Keston Hiura steals second. Christian Yelich strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 5, Blue jays 0.

Blue jays fifth. Matt Chapman homers to center field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubles to center field. Gabriel Moreno flies out to Tyrone Taylor. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to third. Cavan Biggio grounds out to first base, Keston Hiura to Corbin Burnes. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scores. Bo Bichette grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Urias to Keston Hiura.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 5, Blue jays 2.

Blue jays eighth. Gabriel Moreno lines out to center field to Jonathan Davis. Cavan Biggio called out on strikes. Bo Bichette homers to center field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to shallow infield. Alejandro Kirk strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 5, Blue jays 3.

Blue jays ninth. Teoscar Hernandez strikes out swinging. Santiago Espinal pinch-hitting for Raimel Tapia. Santiago Espinal strikes out swinging. Matt Chapman doubles to left center field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singles to right field. Matt Chapman scores. Gabriel Moreno grounds out to shallow infield to Rowdy Tellez.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 5, Blue jays 4.