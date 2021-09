Blue jays second. Teoscar Hernandez strikes out swinging. Alejandro Kirk homers to right field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. grounds out to second base, DJ LeMahieu to Anthony Rizzo. Jake Lamb lines out to deep right field to Giancarlo Stanton.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 1, Yankees 0.

Yankees third. Andrew Velazquez singles to shallow center field. DJ LeMahieu strikes out swinging. Andrew Velazquez steals second. Aaron Judge flies out to deep center field to Corey Dickerson. Andrew Velazquez to third. Anthony Rizzo singles to shallow left field. Andrew Velazquez scores. Giancarlo Stanton singles to deep right field. Anthony Rizzo to third. Luke Voit reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Giancarlo Stanton out at second.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Blue jays 1, Yankees 1.

Blue jays fourth. Teoscar Hernandez singles to third base. Alejandro Kirk singles to shallow center field. Teoscar Hernandez to third. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Aaron Judge. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Jake Lamb walks. Alejandro Kirk to third. Reese McGuire out on a sacrifice fly to left center field to Aaron Judge. Alejandro Kirk scores. Corey Dickerson flies out to left field to Brett Gardner.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 3, Yankees 1.

Blue jays fifth. Marcus Semien homers to left field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walks. Bo Bichette grounds out to shallow infield. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. out at second. Teoscar Hernandez grounds out to shallow infield, Andrew Velazquez to Anthony Rizzo.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 4, Yankees 1.

Blue jays eighth. Bo Bichette called out on strikes. Teoscar Hernandez strikes out swinging. Alejandro Kirk homers to right field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. grounds out to shortstop, Andrew Velazquez to Anthony Rizzo.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 5, Yankees 1.