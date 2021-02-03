Toronto Raptors Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|VanVleet
|21
|36.0
|149-355
|.420
|72-188
|59-67
|.881
|429
|20.4
|Siakam
|18
|35.6
|131-290
|.452
|17-72
|66-84
|.786
|345
|19.2
|Lowry
|18
|36.1
|100-241
|.415
|51-141
|62-71
|.873
|313
|17.4
|Powell
|19
|26.1
|91-211
|.431
|43-105
|55-64
|.859
|280
|14.7
|Anunoby
|17
|34.8
|86-177
|.486
|42-97
|35-47
|.745
|249
|14.6
|Boucher
|21
|22.2
|96-182
|.527
|33-75
|48-61
|.787
|273
|13.0
|Davis
|16
|13.7
|45-97
|.464
|22-54
|7-8
|.875
|119
|7.4
|Baynes
|18
|18.6
|41-103
|.398
|10-45
|3-4
|.750
|95
|5.3
|Watanabe
|15
|12.6
|18-47
|.383
|12-26
|8-8
|1.000
|56
|3.7
|Thomas
|11
|6.6
|11-26
|.423
|9-19
|4-4
|1.000
|35
|3.2
|Johnson
|19
|15.6
|18-48
|.375
|11-28
|9-12
|.750
|56
|2.9
|Bembry
|12
|8.9
|14-27
|.519
|2-5
|3-4
|.750
|33
|2.8
|Len
|7
|10.9
|5-10
|.500
|3-6
|3-6
|.500
|16
|2.3
|Flynn
|13
|8.2
|11-39
|.282
|5-23
|2-4
|.500
|29
|2.2
|Watson
|10
|3.3
|7-11
|.636
|6-9
|0-0
|.000
|20
|2.0
|Harris
|2
|2.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|21
|240.0
|823-1864
|.442
|338-893
|364-444
|.820
|2348
|111.8
|OPPONENTS
|21
|240.0
|806-1779
|.453
|284-772
|417-527
|.791
|2313
|110.1
