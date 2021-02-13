Toronto Raptors Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|23
|35.7
|177-378
|.468
|28-93
|92-117
|.786
|474
|20.6
|VanVleet
|26
|36.3
|174-422
|.412
|83-220
|85-94
|.904
|516
|19.8
|Lowry
|23
|34.7
|136-306
|.444
|64-169
|65-74
|.878
|401
|17.4
|Powell
|24
|27.7
|131-289
|.453
|56-132
|72-82
|.878
|390
|16.3
|Anunoby
|17
|34.8
|86-177
|.486
|42-97
|35-47
|.745
|249
|14.6
|Boucher
|26
|23.3
|127-238
|.534
|41-93
|65-88
|.739
|360
|13.8
|Davis
|20
|14.3
|53-119
|.445
|27-68
|9-10
|.900
|142
|7.1
|Baynes
|23
|18.7
|55-136
|.404
|12-52
|7-8
|.875
|129
|5.6
|Bembry
|17
|13.0
|27-45
|.600
|7-12
|3-4
|.750
|64
|3.8
|Johnson
|24
|14.8
|25-60
|.417
|15-36
|11-14
|.786
|76
|3.2
|Watanabe
|18
|12.4
|18-51
|.353
|12-28
|8-8
|1.000
|56
|3.1
|Thomas
|13
|6.0
|11-27
|.407
|9-20
|4-4
|1.000
|35
|2.7
|Len
|7
|10.9
|5-10
|.500
|3-6
|3-6
|.500
|16
|2.3
|Flynn
|13
|8.2
|11-39
|.282
|5-23
|2-4
|.500
|29
|2.2
|Watson
|13
|3.2
|9-14
|.643
|8-11
|0-0
|.000
|26
|2.0
|Harris
|2
|2.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|26
|240.0
|1045-2311
|.452
|412-1060
|461-560
|.823
|2963
|114.0
|OPPONENTS
|26
|240.0
|1005-2199
|.457
|365-969
|535-669
|.800
|2910
|111.9
