Toronto Raptors Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
VanVleet 38 36.9 251-634 .396 126-339 135-150 .900 763 20.1
Siakam 34 35.3 247-553 .447 42-141 136-167 .814 672 19.8
Powell 41 30.5 274-554 .495 115-265 138-159 .868 801 19.5
Lowry 36 34.9 210-480 .438 101-258 114-129 .884 635 17.6
Anunoby 25 33.4 127-261 .487 54-135 41-55 .745 349 14.0
Boucher 43 23.8 211-396 .533 68-161 105-139 .755 595 13.8
Ellenson 2 19.0 5-14 .357 2-9 3-4 .750 15 7.5
Davis 33 14.8 86-208 .413 44-121 16-18 .889 232 7.0
Baynes 40 19.1 101-238 .424 20-80 23-32 .719 245 6.1
Bembry 31 17.0 59-113 .522 9-27 16-24 .667 143 4.6
Johnson 38 14.2 38-101 .376 24-66 11-14 .786 111 2.9
Thomas 25 7.5 22-58 .379 15-39 6-7 .857 65 2.6
Watson 23 9.3 21-48 .438 16-37 2-4 .500 60 2.6
Watanabe 26 11.6 21-67 .313 13-35 9-10 .900 64 2.5
Len 7 10.9 5-10 .500 3-6 3-6 .500 16 2.3
Flynn 18 9.4 15-54 .278 6-30 4-6 .667 40 2.2
McCaw 5 6.6 1-1 1.000 0-0 3-3 1.000 5 1.0
Harris 4 3.5 1-4 .250 1-2 0-0 .000 3 0.8
TEAM 43 240.0 1695-3794 .447 659-1751 765-927 .825 4814 112.0
OPPONENTS 43 240.0 1664-3620 .460 611-1617 894-1126 .794 4833 112.4

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
VanVleet 25 142 167 4.4 246 6.5 95 0 69 76 29
Siakam 63 184 247 7.3 160 4.7 106 0 39 72 23
Powell 18 106 124 3.0 74 1.8 98 0 46 76 7
Lowry 32 169 201 5.6 267 7.4 115 3 39 106 9
Anunoby 34 109 143 5.7 41 1.6 72 0 44 42 19
Boucher 79 196 275 6.4 43 1.0 119 0 23 31 83
Ellenson 3 9 12 6.0 5 2.5 7 0 0 0 0
Davis 9 56 65 2.0 36 1.1 48 0 17 27 7
Baynes 70 149 219 5.5 37 .9 92 0 12 35 16
Bembry 16 54 70 2.3 58 1.9 49 1 21 33 10
Johnson 18 65 83 2.2 44 1.2 63 0 27 25 10
Thomas 3 17 20 .8 9 .4 10 0 2 6 0
Watson 3 26 29 1.3 9 .4 28 0 5 6 2
Watanabe 20 58 78 3.0 13 .5 24 0 10 8 13
Len 0 11 11 1.6 3 .4 10 0 1 8 6
Flynn 1 12 13 .7 23 1.3 14 0 5 5 0
McCaw 1 2 3 .6 4 .8 6 0 2 0 0
Harris 1 2 3 .8 2 .5 2 0 1 1 0
TEAM 396 1367 1763 41.0 1074 25.0 958 5 363 585 234
OPPONENTS 425 1555 1980 46.0 1147 26.7 880 1 299 712 257
