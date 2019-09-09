Torres, Tauchman, Judge homer, Yankees beat Boston 10-5

BOSTON (AP) — Gleyber Torres, Mike Tauchman, Aaron Judge hit home runs as the New York Yankees broke the franchise record for homers in a season Sunday night in a 10-5 win over the Red Sox.

The Yankees won for the fourth time in five games and improved to 94-50, keeping pace with Houston for the top record in the majors. New York also moved a step closer to claiming the AL East with another victory over the rival Red Sox, whose string of three straight division titles is coming to an end.

The Yankees entered the game two homers shy of the club record of 267, set last year. Torres' two-run shot in the second was No. 266, Tauchman went deep with a man on in the fourth and Judge added the record-breaker by leading off the fifth with his 21st of the season.

Torres went 3 for 5 with four RBIs. His 35th homer moved him one ahead of Gary Sánchez for the club lead.

Jackie Bradley Jr. and Mookie Betts homered for the Red Sox, who lost for the third time in four games. Boston fell eight games behind Oakland for the second AL wild-card spot with only 19 games remaining.

Chad Green (3-4) pitched three perfect innings of relief for New York and got the victory. Rick Porcello (12-12) lasted just four innings for Boston, which used eight pitchers before it was finally over.

The only low point for the Yankees on Sunday was losing Tauchman in the fourth inning when he came up limping while fielding a routine single. Tauchman left with tightness in his left calf.

Porcello got the Yankees in order in the first, but the game unraveled quickly from there for the Red Sox. New York scored a pair of runs in each of the next four innings and the Red Sox never recovered.

After Bradley pulled Boston within 4-2 on a two-run homer in the third, Torres led off the fourth with a single and scored on Tauchman's homer to right.

Porcello allowed six runs on seven hits. Ryan Brasier took over in the fifth and Judge jumped on the second pitch he saw for a homer to left that put the Yankees up 7-4.

Masahiro Tanaka went four innings for the Yankees, allowing four runs on eight hits and striking out one. He was replaced in the fifth by Green, who struck out five and did not allow a baserunner in his three innings of work.

FRIENDLY FAREWELL

The Red Sox honored Yankees lefty CC Sabathia before the game with a No. 52 from Fenway Park's iconic left-field scoreboard. Sabathia, who is on the injured list with inflammation in his right knee, received a standing ovation from the Fenway fans and players from both clubs after Red Sox lefty David Price presented him with the green placard.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: Tauchman was scheduled to return to New York for evaluation on Monday. . RHP Luis Severino (right shoulder rotator cuff inflammation, lat injury) will make another rehab start for Double-A Trenton on Wednesday and probably return to the Yankees after that, manager Aaron Boone said. . Sabathia will do some light throwing Monday and is scheduled to start Wednesday at Detroit. . OF Aaron Hicks (right flexor strain) will get a second opinion Monday after having a setback in his rehab, Boone said. . New York reinstated 3B Gio Urshela (left groin) and IF Thairo Estrada (right hamstring) from the injured list and recalled C Kyle Higashioka and IF Brevic Valera from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Red Sox: Price (cyst left wrist) will not pitch when Boston visits Toronto for three games Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, manager Alex Cora said.

UP NEXT

Yankees LHP James Paxton (12-6, 4.16 ERA) faces LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (17-5, 3.81) for the Red Sox on Monday night in the finale of the four-game series.

