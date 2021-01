MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Jill Townsend scored 18 of her 20 points in the first half, Jenn Wirth had a double-double and No. 18 Gonzaga won its 14th straight game, rolling over Saint Mary's 79-52 on Saturday.

Wirth had her eighth double-double of the year with 14 points and 14 rebounds, which made her the 19th Zag to reach 600 rebounds (612). Cierra Walker added 11 points for the Bulldogs (15-2, 10-0 West Coast Conference) and Kayleigh Truong a career-high nine assists.