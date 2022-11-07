Towson 67, Albany (NY) 62

Amica 0-1 0-0 0, Beagle 3-6 3-6 9, Davis 4-12 1-1 12, Patel 1-5 0-0 2, Hutcheson 2-9 0-0 6, Reddish 2-6 6-7 12, Drumgoole 4-10 4-4 15, Jackson 1-1 0-0 2, Edmead 0-0 0-0 0, Little 1-1 0-0 2, Ketner 0-1 0-0 0, Kellogg 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-53 14-18 62.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling