Towson 67, Stony Brook 55

Thompson 6-11 0-1 12, Sylla 7-14 0-0 14, Conway 3-5 0-0 9, Russell 4-7 0-0 11, Timberlake 7-13 3-4 20, May 0-2 0-0 0, Hicks 0-3 0-0 0, Biekeu 0-1 1-2 1, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 4-7 67.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling