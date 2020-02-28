https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Towson-76-Hofstra-65-15090912.php
Towson 76, Hofstra 65
Sanders 4-7 2-4 10, Tunstall 0-3 1-2 1, Betrand 6-9 0-0 14, Fobbs 9-18 0-0 21, J.Gibson 2-8 2-2 6, Timberlake 5-10 1-1 12, Dottin 3-6 0-0 6, Thompson 3-8 0-0 6. Totals 32-69 6-9 76.
Kante 9-10 2-4 20, Buie 2-14 0-0 6, Coburn 6-10 3-4 21, Pemberton 5-17 5-6 18, Ray 0-5 0-0 0, Trueheart 0-0 0-0 0, Schutte 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 10-14 65.
Halftime_Towson 43-35. 3-Point Goals_Towson 6-18 (Fobbs 3-4, Betrand 2-3, Timberlake 1-4, Dottin 0-2, J.Gibson 0-5), Hofstra 11-29 (Coburn 6-10, Pemberton 3-6, Buie 2-10, Ray 0-3). Rebounds_Towson 46 (Dottin 8), Hofstra 23 (Pemberton 8). Assists_Towson 18 (J.Gibson, Dottin 5), Hofstra 16 (Buie 9). Total Fouls_Towson 15, Hofstra 13. A_3,194 (5,023).
