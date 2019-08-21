Traitors topple Serve Pro in Over 35 action

Scott McMahon drove a three-run home run over the high wall in left field to lead an impressive hitting display by Traitors in their 17-1 victory over Serve Pro in Over 35 A League action at East Village Park.

It was the third time that Traitors (8-7) defeated Serve Pro (4-10) this season, as they earlier posted wins of 17-10 and 18-8.

McMahon made things difficult for Serve Pro, as the right hander limited his rival to eight hits and only two in the first three innings when his club took a 7-0 lead.

Traitors notched 19 hits. McMahon had three good for four RBIs. Paul Rigoni (two RBIs), Tony Luciano (two RBIs) and Kevin Zipperstein had three hits each. Ben Bartone had two hits and drove in three runs Bill Silverstein had two base hits and plated two runs.

“Our hitting has been sporadic this season,” said Zipperstein, who bats leadoff and reached safely all four trips to the plate. “We’re playing for the fourth seed.”

Scott Fiscus singled in one run and Luciano plated another to put Traitors up 2-0 to start the game.

The winners then put up five runs in the third, fourth and fifth frames.

Luciano drove in two in the third, in a rally that featured singles from Zipperstein, Bartone, McMahon and Silverstein.

Derick Fatsi’s double opened the floodgates in the fourth, when Traitors put six hits together to take the score to 12-0. Silverstein ended that skein with a two-run single.

Zipperstein had an RBI single and Bartone knocked in two more before McMahon blasted his high and deep home run for a 17-1 advantage.

Serve Pro got on the board in the bottom of the fourth.

Gus Robinson and Bruce Giannotti had one-out hits. Tony DeFelice plated the run with a sacrifice fly. Dave Arroyo and Mark Wiley followed with base hits, but Traitors’ catcher Silverstein got a slap tag down on Giannotti crossing the plate to end the inning.

Dave Reynolds and Mark Berreta singled after a walk to Ed Stanis in the home fifth. With the bases loaded, McMahon knocked down Robinson’s liner up the middle and started a game-ending 1-6-3 double play turned by Dave Agostino to Zipperstein at first.

Berretta had two hits for Serve Pro. Reynolds, Nick DeFelice, Arroyo, Wiley, Giannotti and Robinson had one each.

Giannotti in center field had five put outs for Serve Pro.

Traitor’s Billy Petrone made the catch on Reynolds’ drive to right in the third and doubled the runner off first base.

Nick DeFelice made a fine play going back from his second-base position to rob Agostino of a base hit in the top of the second.

Joe Cavanaugh, Traitors’ left centerfielder, made a fine play in the gap on Arroyo’s bid for a base hit in the home second.

Traitors was led by Dave Agostino, Ben Bartone, Joe Cavanaugh, Derick Fatsi, Scott Fiscus, Tony Luciano, Scott McMahon, Billy Petrone, Paul Rigoli, Bill Silverstein and Kevin Zipperstein.

They have one game remaining in the regular season. They meet Czecho Club (14-0) tonight at 8:15 at East Village Park’s top field.

Lining up for Serve Pro were Mark Berretta, Tony DeFelice, Dave Reynolds, Ed Stanis, Mark Wiley, Gus Robinson, Bruce Giannotti, Dave Arroyo and Nick DeFelice.

Serve Pro has a twin bill today at East Village Park. They take on Super Tees (10-5) up top at 7 and Ridge Remodeling (4-10) on the bottom field at 8:15.

The playoffs for the Over 35 A League will begin on Thursday, Aug. 29.