Trentin rides solo to victory on Stage 17 of Tour de France

The pack with France's Julian Alaphilippe wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey rides during the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 200 kilometers (124,27 miles) with start in Pont Du Gard and finish in Gap, France, Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

GAP, France (AP) — Italian rider Matteo Trentin used a solo attack to win Stage 17 of the Tour de France on Wednesday after pulling away from a group of breakaway riders.

It was Trentin's third career stage win at the Tour, but first since 2014.

Trentin rode at the front for most of the stage after taking part in a breakaway that formed just after the start of the 200-kilometer hilly ride from Pont du Gard to Gap.

The European champion moved clear of the leading group about 14 kilometers from the finish at the bottom of the Col de la Sentinelle. He was first at the summit and went all out in the downhill leading to Gap.

The overall contenders lagged some 18 minutes behind but there won't be any significant change in the overall standings as Trentin and his breakaway companions were not a threat in the general classification.

