Trout hits 5th HR in 5-game series, Angels beat Mariners DAIMON EKLUND, Associated Press June 19, 2022 Updated: June 19, 2022 7:40 p.m.
SEATTLE (AP) — Mike Trout homered for the fifth time in the five-game series and Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 4-0 Sunday.
Trout hit two home runs in the series opener and one in each of the final three games. The five home runs tied the record for any player in a single series against the Mariners, along with George Bell in 1987 and Boston's Trevor Story earlier this season.