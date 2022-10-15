Troy 17, Texas State 14

Texas State 0 7 7 0 \u2014 14 Troy 0 10 0 7 \u2014 17 Second Quarter TROY_T.Johnson 74 pass from Watson (Buce kick), 13:56. TROY_FG Buce 24, 2:48. TXST_Pare 3 run (Keller kick), :22. Third Quarter TXST_Pare 64 pass from Hatcher (Keller kick), 13:23. Fourth Quarter TROY_R.Johnson 23 pass from Doege (Buce kick), 11:45. ___ TXST TROY First downs 13 17 Total Net Yards 301 406 Rushes-yards 28-94 34-107 Passing 207 299 Punt Returns 1-2 1-5 Kickoff Returns 2-45 1-1 Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 21-32-0 16-28-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 3-18 Punts 9-41.556 7-43.0 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 2-20 3-39 Time of Possession 30:22 29:38 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Texas State, Pare 18-69, Hill 5-22, Hatcher 5-3. Troy, Billingsley 16-70, Vidal 11-54, T.Johnson 1-3, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Doege 2-(minus 7), Watson 3-(minus 11). PASSING_Texas State, Hatcher 21-32-0-207. Troy, Watson 12-22-1-240, Doege 4-6-0-59. RECEIVING_Texas State, Hawkins 6-42, Pare 3-71, Barbee 3-25, Brown 3-11, Lyons 2-25, Banks 2-22, Groves 1-8, Jeter 1-3. Troy, T.Johnson 4-94, D.Ross 4-91, R.Johnson 3-57, Vidal 2-16, Vice 1-24, Rogers 1-13, Ollendieck 1-4. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.