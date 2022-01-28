Troy Terry, Ducks putting together breakthrough season

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry is the epitome of the Anaheim Ducks' rebuilding efforts over the past four years. After slow progress that could often be characterized as one step forward and two steps back, Terry and the Ducks are putting together a breakthrough season.
The right wing already has career highs in goals and points with the season just past the halfway point. Terry is sixth in the league with 24 goals and has 40 points in 41 games played. His performance has led to Terry's first All-Star Game selection after he was voted in by the fans as part of the Last Men In balloting.