Tuesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central Valley 58, Mt. Spokane 55
Ferris 67, North Central 32
Gonzaga Prep 83, Shadle Park 36
Mead 77, Rogers (Spokane) 39
Sequim 55, North Kitsap 45
University 56, Lewis and Clark 55
Valley Christian 71, Columbia (Hunters) 51
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 63, Harrington 7
Cashmere 58, Cascade (Leavenworth) 8
Central Valley 58, Mt. Spokane 55
East Valley (Spokane) 53, Cheney 45
Hermiston, Ore. 48, Richland 44
Highland 44, Goldendale 30
Kennewick 88, Kamiakin 50
Liberty (Spangle) 64, Reardan 32
Northport 41, Selkirk 27
Pasco 55, Hanford 47
Sequim 55, North Kitsap 45
West Valley (Spokane) 59, Pullman 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
