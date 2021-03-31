Tuesday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Chiawana 24, Richland 6 Dayton/Waitsburg 40, White Swan 12 Kamiakin 20, Kennewick 19 Pasco 19, Southridge 3 River View 28, Granger 6 Tri-Cities Prep 41, Highland 0 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= Walla Walla vs. Hanford, ccd. ___ Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/ More for youSportsConnecticut's top girls basketball performances in the...By Scott EricsonSportsCollege notes: UConn's Kuznetsov signs; Pecknold for PenroseStaff reports