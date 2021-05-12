Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Kamiakin 78, Walla Walla 46 King's Way Christian School 81, Goldendale 41 Kiona-Benton 74, College Place 47 Napavine 58, Rainier 32 Toledo 59, Onalaska 50 Winlock 50, Stevenson 40 GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= East Valley (Yakima) 44, Ellensburg 38 Kamiakin 50, Walla Walla 17 Richland 46, Chiawana 20 ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/ More for youSportsConnecticut softball top performances for Week 5By Will AldamSportsHere's what the Yard Goats home opener will look likeBy Scott Ericson