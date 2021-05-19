Skip to main content
Sports

Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bainbridge 78, Central Kitsap 44

Clarkston 64, Rogers (Spokane) 21

Coupeville 72, Mount Vernon Christian 63

Curtis 61, Sumner 53

Gig Harbor 81, South Kitsap 65

Hermiston, Ore. 53, Southridge 44

Hoquiam 57, Elma 51

Ingraham 66, Franklin 56

King's 70, Northwest School 25

Lewis and Clark 64, Mead 56

Life Christian Academy 72, Seattle Christian 54

Mary Knight 65, Lake Quinault 24

Mt. Spokane 66, Gonzaga Prep 56

Puget Sound Adventist 50, Seattle Lutheran 44

Richland 79, Pasco 27

Selah 70, Ellensburg 51

Shadle Park 55, Pullman 53

Timberline 91, North Thurston 58

Wapato 62, College Place 48

Zillah 76, Toppenish 70

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Capital 65, River Ridge 38

Central Valley 65, Cheney 33

Clarkston 83, Colton 44

Columbia (Burbank) 57, Mabton 40

Davenport 52, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 40

Ferndale 70, Squalicum 23

Gonzaga Prep 61, Mt. Spokane 38

Hermiston, Ore. 57, Southridge 32

Kettle Falls 37, Colfax 34

La Conner 88, Concrete 10

Lincoln 53, Cleveland 42

Marysville-Pilchuck 34, Lakewood 28

Mead 59, Lewis and Clark 40

Montesano 57, Tenino 43

Napavine 55, Morton/White Pass 19

Neah Bay 55, Clallam Bay 36

Oakesdale 40, DeSales 20

Onalaska 47, Toutle Lake 37

Pasco 68, Richland 55

Pullman 61, Shadle Park 41

Rainier 42, Kalama 21

Selah 70, Ellensburg 51

St. George's 54, Chewelah 30

Sumner 65, Curtis 28

Timberline 91, North Thurston 58

Toledo 56, Stevenson 23

University 44, Ferris 37

Wahkiakum 60, Winlock 11

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/