Sports

Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bush 101, Granite Falls 47

Friday Harbor 60, Orcas Island 59

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cascade Christian 45, Seattle Christian 27

Clarkston 77, East Valley (Spokane) 25

Curlew 45, Republic 28

Ellensburg 68, Selah 37

Gonzaga Prep 47, University 40

La Conner 58, Mount Vernon Christian 33

Lewis and Clark 61, Mt. Spokane 37

Mead 50, Central Valley 45

Shadle Park 41, Othello 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

