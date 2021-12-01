Skip to main content
Sports

Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellingham 35, Friday Harbor 15

Cascade Christian Academy 63, Waterville-Mansfield 18

Central Kitsap 44, South Kitsap 37

Clarkston 65, Lewis and Clark 40

East Valley (Yakima) 50, Naches Valley 41

Ellensburg 78, Wenatchee 15

Elma 47, Shelton 24

Freeman 53, Pullman 40

Goldendale 54, Columbia (White Salmon) 42

Kiona-Benton 46, River View 43

Liberty 58, Lindbergh 4

Lynnwood 59, Jackson 51

Mead 56, Ferris 29

North Creek 64, Kentlake 21

Othello 64, Cle Elum/Roslyn 14

Post Falls, Idaho 65, Central Valley 47

Puyallup 39, Franklin Pierce 28

R.A. Long 56, Heritage 42

Rainier 44, Black Hills 26

Raymond 50, Onalaska 34

Sammamish 53, Eastside Prep 13

Shadle Park 43, Ridgeline 37

Southridge 39, West Valley (Yakima) 17

Stanwood 57, Anacortes 22

Sunnyside 34, Grandview 21

Toppenish 54, White Swan 43

Tumwater 56, Washougal 51

West Valley (Spokane) 83, Cheney 37

Willapa Valley 28, Hoquiam 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Easton vs. Riverside Christian, ccd.

