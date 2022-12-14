Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Adna 71, Toutle Lake 50 Arlington 67, Lynnwood 29 Auburn 85, Decatur 50 Bainbridge 67, Kingston 35 Bellingham 58, Sedro-Woolley 49 Bridgeport 80, Oroville 54 Camas 75, R.A. Long 58 Cheney 53, Lewis and Clark 43 Chief Leschi 62, Raymond-South Bend 46 Columbia Adventist Academy 76, Three Rivers Christian School 23 Colville 64, Riverside 58 Curtis 75, Puyallup 50 DeSales 55, Garfield-Palouse 29 East Valley (Spokane) 82, Timberlake, Idaho 76 Ephrata 49, Shadle Park 46 Erie, Colo. 58, Bear Creek School 44 Federal Way 100, Kent Meridian 60 Ferris 66, Ridgeline 57 Freeman 59, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 43 Gonzaga Prep 69, Central Valley 40 Ilwaco 67, Forks 45 Kelso 58, Black Hills 44 Kennedy 62, Kentlake 47 Kentridge 76, Auburn Mountainview 58 Kentwood 75, Auburn Riverside 25 Lake Quinault 38, Clallam Bay 33 Lopez 83, Tulalip Heritage 25 Lynden 68, Squalicum 41 Mark Morris 69, Columbia River 51 Mary Knight 51, Chief Kitsap Academy 10 Mossyrock 73, Naselle 47 Mountlake Terrace 64, Stanwood 57 Mt. Spokane 50, North Central 43 Napavine 86, Rainier 58 O Dea 72, Seattle Prep 56 Oakesdale 43, Odessa 30 Omak 74, Cascade (Leavenworth) 58 Port Angeles 81, Olympic 24 Seattle Academy 79, Evergreen (Vancouver) 28 Skyview 82, Mountain View 49 Sound Christian 71, Northwest Yeshiva 33 Sultan 87, Bush 42 Tahoma 68, Thomas Jefferson 43 The Northwest 60, Eastside Prep 52 Todd Beamer 69, Mt. Rainier 47 Touchet 50, Griswold, Ore. 20 University 61, Mead 59 Vashon Island 48, Charles Wright Academy 25 ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https:\/\/scorestream.com\/