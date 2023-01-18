Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Almira\/Coulee-Hartline 44, Curlew 22 Auburn Adventist Academy 40, Rainier Christian 12 Bellevue Christian 52, Seattle Christian 9 Cascade Christian Academy 47, Vashon Island 28 Chief Leschi 73, Ocosta 16 Cle Elum\/Roslyn 43, Yakama Tribal 25 Columbia Adventist Academy 50, Washington School For The Deaf 23 Deer Park 81, Newport 29 East Valley (Yakima) 57, Selah 39 Entiat 43, Cascade Christian 10 Freeman 57, Colville 26 Hermiston, Ore. 75, Southridge 45 Kamiakin 81, Hanford 35 Kennewick 78, Pasco 39 Lummi 67, Providence Classical Christian 4 Mossyrock 67, Three Rivers Christian School 31 Nooksack Valley 69, Meridian 22 Okanogan 73, Tonasket 27 Orcas Island 50, Darrington 16 Pateros 68, Riverside Christian 7 Raymond 54, Ilwaco 44 Reardan 41, Lind-Ritzville\/Sprague 27 Richland 58, Walla Walla 44 Shadle Park 58, East Valley (Spokane) 14 South Wasco County, Ore. 80, Klickwood 48 Toledo 47, Wahkiakum 46 Trout Lake 48, Irrigon, Ore. 31 Waterville-Mansfield 52, Odessa 38 White River 74, Washington 12 Zillah 52, Naches Valley 40 ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https:\/\/scorestream.com\/