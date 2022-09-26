Tumultuous, tiring start to NASCAR's round of 12 at Texas

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Chase Elliott was leading at Texas when a right rear tire issue led to hard contact with the wall and a fiery finish to his day, knocking him from the top of the playoff standings.
After the caution lights came on when another front-running car had tire problems, Denny Hamlin went spinning into the infield grass after a retaliatory bump from behind by fellow playoff contender William Byron that NASCAR didn't initially see — or penalize yet.