BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Justin Turner had 21 points and made a pair of free throws with 1.2 seconds left as Bowling Green edged past Toledo 85-83 on Saturday.

Daeqwon Plowden had 13 points and eight rebounds for Bowling Green (18-6, 9-2 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Matiss Kulackovskis added 12 points.

Marreon Jackson had 31 points and six rebounds for the Rockets (11-13, 3-8), who have now lost five games in a row. Luke Knapke added 23 points. Willie Jackson had 19 points.

The Falcons improved to 2-0 against the Rockets this season, the first time they have beaten the Rockets multiple times in the same season since 1999. Bowling Green defeated Toledo 85-79 on Jan. 25. Bowling Green plays Akron on the road on Tuesday. Toledo matches up against Miami (Ohio) at home on Tuesday.

