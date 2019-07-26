Twins slugger Nelson Cruz homers 3 times against White Sox

Minnesota Twins' Nelson Cruz watches his two run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game as Chicago White Sox catcher James McCann (33) and home plate umpire Ed Hickox (15) look on Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Chicago. It was Cruz's third home run of the game.

CHICAGO (AP) — Minnesota Twins slugger Nelson Cruz has homered three times in the first five innings against the Chicago White Sox.

Cruz hit a solo drive in the first, a two-run shot in the third and another two-run homer in the fifth. It's the first career three-homer game for the six-time All-Star, who has 385 home runs in his career.

Max Kepler also went deep against All-Star Lucas Giolito, helping the Twins build a 9-2 lead Thursday night.

The 39-year-old Cruz, who signed a $14.3 million, one-year contract with Minnesota in January, has six homers in his last four games and 25 overall this season. According to STATS, he is the oldest player in major league history to hit six-plus homers in a four-game span, surpassing Barry Bonds, who hit seven in four games in 2001 at age 36.

