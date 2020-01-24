Two Shelton High School football players were honored at the Walter Camp Football Foundation annual Breakfast of Champions on Saturday, Jan. 18. Defensive lineman Michael Lockavitch and defensive back Tyler Pjatak made the Walter Camp All-Connecticut High School second team defense.
