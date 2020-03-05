Tyree lead Ole Miss charge past past Missouri 75-67

Recommended Video:

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi coach Kermit Davis leaned in and whispered to his senior guard Breein Tyree as both exited the court with smiles after Mississippi defeated Missouri 75-67 Wednesday night.

I told him that may have been the most efficient offensive performance I've ever seen," said Davis, after Tyree finished with 19 points on 6 of 9 shooting from the field. “He put us on his back and carried us in the second half. I've been coaching 38 years and there aren't many like him that come around and score like he does."

Tyree sparked a 10-2 run midway through the second half to give the Rebels a 63-55 lead with 8:18 left. Missouri never got closer than four points again, failing to score in the final two minutes. Tyree, in his final home appearance, added five assists and four rebounds.

“I didn't shoot a lot of shots but I thought I affected the game. I just knew I had to be more aggressive in the second half and to get this last win at home, it's the greatest feeling."

Blake Hinson had 19 points, all in the first half, for Ole Miss (15-15, 6-11 Southeastern) as the Rebels led by as many as 15 points early before leading 49-40 at halftime. KJ Buffen scored 13 points with a game-high 10 rebounds and Khadim Sy added 12 points.

Missouri (15-15, 6-11) was led by Xavier Pinson with 16 points, five assists and four rebounds. Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. scored 12 points with a team-high seven rebounds as the Tigers tied the game at 53 before falling off the pace in the final 13 minutes.

“Tyree hit a 3-ball in transition and turned the corner for a basket. He makes plays," Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “Wasn't happy with our effort in the first half, but we played much better in the second half and had opportunities. We just did not convert."

Ole Miss shot 22 of 49 (45%) from the field, 6 of 16 (37%) from 3-point range, including four by Hinson. Missouri was 22 of 60 (37%) from the field, including five misses in the final two minutes. Ole Miss was 25 of 33 (76%) from the free throw line while Missouri finished 19 of 23 (82%).

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: The Tigers finished 2-10 on the road during the regular season and were not able to win three consecutive games in SEC play. However, Missouri defends well from 3-point range and Pinson's offensive potential offers hope for upset potential in the SEC Tournament.

Ole Miss: Tyree's individual brilliance makes the Rebels an opponent to avoid for teams with NCAA Tournament hopes. The Rebels closed the home schedule with two consecutive wins and have at least two more opportunities on the road to serve as postseason spoilers. Ole Miss has won 12 of the last 14 against the Tigers.

UP NEXT

Missouri: Hosts Alabama on Saturday.

Ole Miss: Visits Mississippi State on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25