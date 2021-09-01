UAB 31, Jacksonville St. 0

UAB 0 10 14 7 \u2014 31 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 \u2014 0 Second Quarter UAB_Johnson-Sanders 3 pass from Johnston (Quinn kick), 4:53. UAB_FG Quinn 27, :58. Third Quarter UAB_Prince 23 pass from Johnston (Quinn kick), 12:35. UAB_J.Brown 10 run (Quinn kick), 2:51. Fourth Quarter UAB_Shropshire 42 pass from Hopkins (Quinn kick), 5:35. ___ UAB JVST First downs 19 7 Total Net Yards 517 156 Rushes-yards 37-146 15-70 Passing 371 86 Punt Returns 3-24 1-7 Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-46 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 19-23-0 17-34-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-4 0-0 Punts 3-50.333 9-40.889 Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0-0 Penalties-Yards 10-77 9-60 Time of Possession 35:19 24:13 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_UAB, J.Brown 14-78, McBride 12-53, L.Stanley 3-14, Wooden 2-5, Gates 2-1, Johnston 3-0, Smith-Lindsey 1-(minus 5). Jacksonville St., Cooper 6-30, P.Jackson 2-22, J.Samuel 4-13, Wiggins 3-5. PASSING_UAB, Johnston 17-21-0-320, Hopkins 2-2-0-51. Jacksonville St., Cooper 17-34-0-86. RECEIVING_UAB, Shropshire 4-123, Prince 3-64, Johnson-Sanders 3-62, R.Davis 3-51, Pittman 2-32, L.Stanley 1-19, A.Davis 1-9, J.Brown 1-6, Rudolph 1-5. Jacksonville St., P.Jackson 4-3, P.Wells 3-40, Pettway 2-17, Jarrett 2-7, Montgomery 1-7, J.Samuel 1-6, S.Brown 1-5, Wiggins 1-4, Philyaw-Johnson 1-1, Edwards 1-(minus 4). MISSED FIELD GOALS_UAB, Quinn 52.