UAB 79, UTEP 73, 2OT

Frazier 6-8 0-0 14, Onyema 0-3 0-0 0, Solomon 7-14 2-4 16, Givance 4-18 7-11 17, Hardy 8-17 3-6 22, Kalu 1-4 1-2 3, McKinney 0-1 1-2 1, Sibley 0-0 0-0 0, Dos Anjos 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 14-25 73.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling