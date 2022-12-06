UALR 42, Texas A&M 38

Patty 3-4 0-0 7, Bowles 1-11 2-2 4, McKinzie Green 0-1 0-0 0, Hylton 1-8 0-0 2, Jones 4-12 0-0 10, Malone 2-6 0-0 4, Kay Kay Green 3-9 2-5 9, Petticord 0-1 0-0 0, Kindred 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 15-53 4-7 38
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling